Vidya Balan says she is ‘indifferent’ about 2 of her film: ‘I sleepwalked through them’

Actor Vidya Balan is known for her power-packed performances, with the last two years giving us films such as Sherni and Shakuntala Devi. The actor, who recently starred in Amazon Prime Video original Jalsa, has now spoken about starring in author-backed roles and how she found out over the years that there were a certain kind of roles that didn’t just excite her.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how, contrary to how she loves her roles, she feels indifferent about a couple of films that she starred in. When the Kahaani actor was asked about a role she every had self-doubts about, Vidya told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube show, “I think probably Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection were two films where I wasn’t sure what I was doing. I was constantly feeling like a fish out of water, and I think it showed despite the fact that both films did very well. I think it made me realise that I was not meant to do those kinds of roles.”

When asked whether she feels uncomfortable watching herself in these films, Vidya stated, “Not uncomfortable. Actually I just didn’t pay attention. I sleepwalked through those films, because I don’t know I didn’t enjoy it.” She added, “I don’t regret having done them at all, but I think I don’t see them as risks, I think they were some choices that I made that were indifferent. And I don’t think indifference is something I would like to live with.”