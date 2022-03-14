Vidya Balan was asked if Jalsa is a ‘biopic on Amitabh Bachchan’s house’: ‘Aapko prateeksha karni padegi’

Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan are all set to enthrall audiences with their thriller Jalsa. And while the film has a serious tone, trust the ladies to bring up humour and laughs during the promotions of the film. In a recent interview, both Vidya and Shefali left audiences impressed with their wit when they were quizzed whether Jalsa has anything to do with Amitabh Bachchan since his bungalow has the same name.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shefali said, “No but I read that somewhere,” while Vidya said, “Yeah, that it’s a biopic on Mr Bachchan’s house. Can you believe it?” The Kahaani actor further said, “So when someone asked me ki ‘kya aapki film Mr Bachchan ke ghar ki bopic hai (is your film a biopic on Mr Bachchan’s house).’ Toh maine kaha us sawaal ke jawab ke liye aapko pratiksha karni padegi (I said you will have to wait for the answer to this question.”

Vidya’s response was a pun on Big B’s other bungalow, which is named Pratiksha. The reply was followed with both breaking into a laugh, and Shefali even went on to praise her co-star on her humour. “That’s a very good one,” she said. To which Vidya added, “Because what do you say, how can it be the biopic of a house?” Shefali went on to suggest that next time they should just agree with people and say that the movie is about Amitabh’s house.

As readers would know, Amitabh Bachchan has a bungalow named Pratiksha in Juhu, where his late parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan used to stay. The film star currently lives with his family in Jalsa, which has become a fan attraction over time. Big B also has a third property in the same area, named Janak, which is mostly used for official gatherings.

While Shefali Shah has played Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Waqt, Vidya Balan has worked with the thespian in films Paa and Te3n.

Coming to their much-anticipated film, directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa revolves around the killing of a young girl and a news channel investigating it. While Shefali Shah plays the mother of the victim who refuses to give up on her daughter, Vidya Balan plays a journalist covering the story. It’s set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.