Vidya Balan film Sherni to release on Amazon Prime Video in June

Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni is heading for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, will have its global premiere on the streaming platform in June, the makers announced on Monday. The movie has been jointly produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Also starring Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi, Sherni will have Vidya playing the role of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict, as per the official synopsis.

The social media handles of Amazon Prime Video made the announcement with the caption, “She is ready to leave a mark! Meet the #SherniOnPrime in June.”

Producer and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra said, “Sherni is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject, laced with his trademark satire, will make for a compelling watch. I’m also very excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer.”

T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar added, “Sherni is one of the most unconventional and engaging films I have had a chance to produce and I am thrilled that it’s premiering on Amazon Prime Video as the movie will travel to a global audience. As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram.”

Sherni is Abundantia Entertainment’s second project to release on Amazon Prime Video. It had previously released its production Shakuntala Devi, also starring Vidya Balan, on the OTT platform last year.