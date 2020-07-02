Vidya Balan’s film Shakuntala Devi gets a release date

Vidya Balan announced the release date of her film Shakuntala Devi. Vidya Balan announced the release date of her film Shakuntala Devi.

The biopic of mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the titular role, has got a release date. The film, written and directed by Anu Menon, will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 31.

To make the announcement, Vidya Balan shared a video on Twitter where she confused her audience by throwing at them some tough mathematical calculations. The caption of the video read, “Experience the story of an extraordinary mind! #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime premieres July 31, on @PrimeVideoIN”.

Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as ‘human computer’, had incredible skills in calculations from a young age. She could tell the day of the week of any given date in the last century in a jiffy. Despite having no formal training, she found her way to Guinness Book of World Record for her outstanding ability for numbers.

Apart from Vidya Balan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

Talking about essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan had earlier said in a statement, “I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math…and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

This is the second big Bollywood movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo released on the platform.

