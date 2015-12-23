Vidya Balan enjoys ‘SuperWoman’ experience on radio

Vidya Balan says she enjoyed the experience of voicing radio series “#SuperWoman Series”. Vidya Balan says she enjoyed the experience of voicing radio series “#SuperWoman Series”.

Actress Vidya Balan, who has played an empowered woman in films like “Kahaani” and “No One Killed Jessica”, says she enjoyed the experience of voicing radio series “#SuperWoman Series”.

94.3 Radio One on Tuesday (December 22) hosted a felicitation ceremony for women achievers here as a conclusion of their #SuperWoman Campaign.

The “#SuperWoman Series” celebrated Indian women who exercise their choice to be a ‘#SuperProfessional’ or a ‘#SuperHomeMaker’ or both.

Voiced by Vidya, the series featured super-achievers from all walks of life.

“I thoroughly enjoyed presenting the Superwoman Show on air and am very happy about the felicitation of the superwomen of Mumbai. I hope there are many such initiatives in future as well,” Vidya said in a statement.

A few notable awardees were State Bank of India chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya; lawyer Mrunalini Deshmukh; activist Priya Dutt; celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala; social entrepreneur Priya Naik; Preeta Sukhtankar, founder of the label Life and lifestyle brands like Trunk Label, Home Label, et al; singer Sona Mohaptra; celebrity nutritionist Shonali Sabharwal and more.

Through the #SuperWoman Campaign, the radio show brought to attention both national and local superwomen and carried their stories on the airwaves. The series was profiled through interviews and stories of women achievers such as Sudha Murthy, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, MC Mary Kom and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw across all seven stations of 94.3 Radio One nationally.

Vineet Singh Hukmani, managing director, 94.3, Radio One, said the show was a key part of the station’s corporate social responsibility.

