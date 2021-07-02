scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor invited to Academy’s Class of 2021, will vote for Oscars

Actor Vidya Balan, producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have been invited to join the Academy. This year, the invites have gone out to 395 executives and artistes.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 10:40:53 am
vidya balan the academyVidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor have been invited by the Academy. (Photo: Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are among the 395 new members of artists and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Other newcomers include Oscar winners Yuh-Jung Youn, Emerald Fennell and Florian Zeller. Other artistes like Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been invited to join.

The Academy announced the names of the ‘Class of 2021’ on their website. Their tweet read, “It’s time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. #WeAreTheAcademy”

This year, the Academy has invited 395 people in comparison to last year when it invited 819 members. The Academy said in a statement, “To enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, the number invited to membership was limited to roughly half that of recent years.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Last year’s class included actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, designer Neeta Lulla, casting director Nandini Shrikent, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal.

The new entries will bring up the number of eligible voters at the Academy to approximately 9,750. This year, 53% of the new entries are international members.

