Vidya Balan on her debut short film Natkhat: The story called out to me

Actor Vidya Balan is all set to make her short film debut with Ronnie Screwvala’s next titled Natkhat. The actor, who will soon be seen in Mission Mangal, is also turning producer with the project.

Natkhat will address issues such as patriarchy, gender inequality, rape culture, domestic abuse and compartmentalization by men in different relationships with women, among others.

Talking about the short film, Vidya Balan stated, “It’s the beautiful and powerful story that called out to me in a way that made me want to act in it and also turn producer. And who better than RSVP to do it with!”

Co-producer Ronnie Screwvala added, “When I first heard the script for Natkhat, I immediately knew this film had to be made. The film addresses so many issues and gives out a powerful message too. I am very happy to collaborate with Vidya on this film.”

Natkhat is written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas. Shaan is also directing the short film.

Vidya Balan’s next Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. Apart from Vidya, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha.