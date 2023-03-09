scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Vidya Balan recalls how she handled unsettling incident where director called her to his room: ‘Self-preservation kicks in’

Vidya Balan recalled getting into an uncomfortable situation with a filmmaker in Chennai, and how she handled it.

Vidya Balan said that she hasn't experienced the casting couch. (Photo: Instagram/@balanvidya)
Actor Vidya Balan said that while she is grateful that hasn’t experienced the casting couch herself, she had a rather uncomfortable experience once, where her female instinct kicked in and she entered self-preservation mode. Vidya recalled what happened during the meeting with the unnamed man, and said that she was ultimately dropped from the project.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, she said, “I’ve actually not really had a tryst with the casting couch. I’ve been very, very fortunate, because I’ve heard horror stories, and that was my parents’ biggest fear, because they were resistant about me joining films. But the one incident I had… I remember, on one of my films that I had been signed to do, I was meeting with the director because I was visiting Chennai for an ad film shoot.”

Also read |Vidya Balan reveals she was told ‘people need to see you as a girl’ after playing married woman in debut film

Vidya said that the filmmaker had asked her to let him know whenever she was in town, and since she’d been confirmed for the film, she told him that she’d be there for the ad shoot. But when they met in a coffee shop, he kept insisting that they go to his room. “I didn’t understand, because I was alone. But I did a very smart thing. When we went to the room, I left the door open. And then he knew that the only way for him was out. So, I don’t really believe that I’ve had an experience with the casting couch. There was no suggestion made, there was no proposition made. But this was a sense, a vibe I picked up. And I reacted to it. Self-preservation kicks in, and a woman’s instinct…” she said, and added with a laugh, “And then I got thrown out of that film.”

Vidya also reflected on the period in her life when she was declared to be ‘jinxed’ when a series of films flopped at the box office. Because of this tag, she was dropped from several projects. A journalist even offered to help her out by inventing fake movies that she’d been signed up for, only to disprove the superstitious beliefs surrounding her, but she refused. Vidya was last seen in the acclaimed film Jalsa, co-starring Shefali Shah.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 11:47 IST
