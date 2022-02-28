Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Jalsa to premiere on Amazon Prime on this date

Prime Video announced the global premiere of the drama, Jalsa. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma from Abundantia Entertainment and Suresh Triveni. The film features Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

Jalsa promises to be a captivating tale of conflict, shown through the life of a journalist and cook.

Suresh Triveni has earlier collaborated with Vidya Balan for the critically acclaimed Tumhari Sulu. It also marks the third collaboration between Prime Video and Vidya Balan.

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

“Impactful storytelling blended with engaging entertainment is at the core of what we do at Abundantia Entertainment,” Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said. “Featuring two of the finest actors of our times, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Suresh has woven Jalsa into a brilliant narrative of complex emotions, well-etched characters and a gripping pace. I am also excited to extend our successful partnership with Prime Video after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Chhorii and look forward to the global premiere of Jalsa across 240 countries and territories across the world.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment. We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like Airlift, Sherni and Chhorii and I look forward to recreating the same magic with Jalsa. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves.”

Jalsa will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India.