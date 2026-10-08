When Vidhu Vinod Chopra tore Nana Patekar’s kurta on set, late actor spoke about ‘bad memories’

Late actor Nana Patekar was known to be quite temperamental on film sets and during one of his best-known films, Parinda, he had a scuffle with director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In an interview, Nana recalled the memories of shooting for Parinda and said that he had “bad memories” from the film. Vidhu, in another interview, admitted that the argument on the set got heated up to such an extent that he tore Nana’s kurta after they started swearing at each other.

Nana Patekar shared his side of the story in an interview with The Lallantop and said that he did not like Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He accepted that even back then, he could not control his anger, which resulted in a tiff between the two. “I don’t like Vidhu Vinod Chopra. I have no control over my anger. I am still the same. That aspect of my life hasn’t changed yet. Every scene has its setting, tune, and note, there is a way to talk. Now, I don’t know if you watched Parinda, I was in the character, so when the director says, ‘Lights, camera, clap’, if you aggressively say ‘action’, it starts to linger in your ears. It echoes and hurts your ears.”

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Nana said that since Vinod would yell out ‘action’, it would distract his performance just before the take. “Let us be in our character please. What happens, when someone shouts, we forget the note that is required for the scene and unknowingly pick director’s note. Just say ‘action’ calmly. Let us get into our character and note. It is because of this we must have had a tiff. I have very bad memories of him (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and his habits,” he said. Nana then looked into the camera to address Vidhu directly. He said, “Vidhu, please hear this. I want to tell you all this to your face and not behind your back.”

When Nana was asked about his last meeting with the director, he said, “Every time I meet him, I wish it to be the last meeting.”

“No, seriously”, he added as his response made the studio audience laugh.

Kamal Chopra, Nana Patekar, Suresh Oberoi, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in Parinda. (Photo: Express Archives) Kamal Chopra, Nana Patekar, Suresh Oberoi, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in Parinda. (Photo: Express Archives)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra claimed Nana Patekar would ‘hurl abuses’

Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared his side of the story during an appearance on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023 where he said that he was a “very well-behaved young man from Kashmir” but it changed after he met Nana Patekar.

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Vidhu said that Nana would “hurl abuses” at him when he directed the actor. “I wondered how I would direct him at all. So, that’s when I started abusing him back. I started swearing only because I had to direct Nana,” he claimed.

Vidhu shared that their “first fight” happened over food. Since the film was being made on a tight budget, all the actors were told to bring their own food, but Nana did not adhere to these directions. “The first fight we had was over food, because he asked for lunch. I asked him, ‘Ghar se nahi laaya khaana (Didn’t you get food from home)?,'” he recalled.

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Vidhu Vinod Chopra tore Nana Patekar’s kurta

Recalling their infamous scuffle where the director tore Nana Patekar’s kurta, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared, “There’s a scene in the film where Nana asks if he has tears in his eyes after his wife has died… We’d been shooting all day, and it was late in the evening. Nana declared that he was too tired to continue and that he was going home. I told him, ‘Sure, you pay for the overheads then.’ He started swearing at me, I swore back, and in the scuffle, I tore his kurta. The cops on set said, ‘We’re here to protect you, and you’re fighting among yourselves.’”

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Vidhu said that when they filmed the scene, Nana was just wearing a vest as Vidhu had destroyed his kurta. “If you watch the scene, he’s wearing a vest in it because his kurta had just been torn. The tears that you see in his eyes are real because we’d just fought. Later, we hugged it out and he told me, ‘I was nervous about the scene.’ That’s how Parinda was made,” he shared.

Nana Patekar won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Parinda. Nana and Vidhu never collaborated again.

About Nana Patekar’s death

Nana Patekar died on Thursday, October 8, at his residence in Goa. He was 75. His son Malhar shared with The Indian Express, “Yes, the information is true. I am in Pune right now and reaching Goa. I will come up with detailed statement. He died due to natural reasons.”