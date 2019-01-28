We will talk about it when time is right: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on sexual assault allegation against Rajkumar Hirani

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Monday refused to comment on the sexual assault charges levelled by a woman against his frequent collaborator Rajkumar Hirani.

The victim worked with Hirani on Chopra’s production venture Sanju. In an email, addressed to Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Shelly Chopra and Abhijat Joshi, the victim alleged that Hirani sexually assaulted her over a period of six months in 2018.

When asked about Rajkumar Hirani at the press conference of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “This stage here is for something else, which is extremely important for us, as important as what you’re talking about. This opportunity we should use to talk about this and that of course, when there is a right time, we will talk about it.”

After the allegation of sexual assault against Hirani surfaced earlier this month, his name was dropped from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’s promotional material.

Rajkumar Hirani has since dismissed the allegation saying, “This is a false, malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”