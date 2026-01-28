Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s mom slapped him when he gifted a Rs 4.5 crore car to Amitabh Bachchan, director felt star ‘tolerated’ him 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra had major disagreements with superstar Amitabh Bachchan while shooting his 2007 film Eklavya. Despite their clash, the two eventually ended the project on a positive note, with Chopra even gifting a luxurious vehicle to Big B.

google-preferred-btn
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan poses with the Rolls Royce gifted by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. (Express Archive)

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is often known to be a hard taskmaster, and instances of his clashes with actors are widely talked about. His infamous fight with Parinda actor Nana Patekar is well-documented. However, Nana wasn’t the only one, Chopra also had major disagreements with superstar Amitabh Bachchan while shooting his 2007 film Eklavya: The Royal Guard. Despite their clash, the two eventually ended the project on a positive note, with Chopra even gifting a luxurious vehicle to Big B.

‘Chopra shouts and screams, won’t suit your temperament’: Jaya Bachchan

In an old interaction, Chopra recalled how he was surprised to see Amitabh Bachchan arrive on the Eklavya set with very little luggage. Curious, he asked the actor about it, to which Big B replied, “Jaya told me that I wouldn’t be able to stand you for more than a week.”

Jaya Bachchan’s warning soon proved accurate, as Chopra admitted that tensions escalated between them during the shoot. “We actually started fighting after a week or 10 days. But he stayed on, and completed the film,” Chopra told Siddharth Kannan, acknowledging Bachchan’s professionalism.

Amitabh Bachchan, speaking to PTI, once revealed how Jaya Bachchan cautioned him against working with Chopra, warning him about the filmmaker’s temperament. “When I told Jaya I was working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, she nodded silently, which is an indicator of things to come. When the time came for me to go for outdoor shoot, I told Jaya I am going, she asked how long I will be away, I said, a month. She said, I will see you back in three days. She told me he (Chopra) abuses, shouts and screams this is not going to suit your temperament, and that I will be back in three days.”

Chopra refused to book a Rs 65,000 room for Amitabh Bachchan

Chopra also recalled refusing to book a Rs 65,000-per-night hotel room for Amitabh Bachchan due to the film’s budget constraints. He explained that he didn’t want to show preferential treatment to one actor over others. “The crisis there was that I could have booked the room for Amitabh, but then I couldn’t leave other stars Saif (Ali Khan) and Sanjay (Dutt) out. I would have to book rooms for them too, and that’s how films go over budget. Then I couldn’t have made the nuanced film like Eklavya. In that case, you could make a bad film that works everywhere.”

He further added, “Money in arts is a very dangerous thing”, explaining how excess spending can limit creative freedom.

Also read | ‘My biggest ambition was to pee in Amitabh Bachchan’s vanity van’: Vidhu Vinod Chopra admits he was ‘very rude’ to Big B during first meeting, says Rekha was present

Story continues below this ad

Chopra got slapped for gifting Rs 4.5 crore car to Big B

Despite sticking strictly to the budget during production, Chopra later rewarded Amitabh Bachchan for enduring his demanding nature by gifting him a Rolls Royce worth Rs 4.5 crore. At the time, Chopra himself continued to drive a humble blue Maruti van. This decision reportedly earned him a slap—from his own mother.

Recalling the incident, Chopra said, “I will never forget this incident. I took my mother with me when I was gifting the car to Amitabh. She handed him the keys. She came back, sat in my car, which was a blue Maruti van. She called Big B ‘Lamboo.’ I didn’t have a driver at the time, so I was driving. She told me, ‘Tu Lamboo nu gadi dedi? (You gave the car to him?)’ I said, ‘Haan.’ She replied, ‘Tu khud kyun nahi leta gadi? (Why don’t you buy a car yourself?)’ I told her I will buy a car, there is time. She responded, saying, ‘11 lakh ki toh hogi (It must be worth Rs 11 lakh).’ And I laughed because she didn’t know that it was Rs 4 crore. I told her the cost, and she slapped me, calling me ‘bewakoof.’ I will never forget that because what is money if it can’t give you joy.”

In another interaction, Chopra explained the reason behind gifting Bachchan the expensive car, saying, “I gifted him a car worth Rs 4.5 crore because he tolerated me. It was really humbling for a star of his stature to have to tolerate me, it was big of him.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh retirement
Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer's humble life explains shock retirement
Arijit Singh's net worth, humble lifestyle, and plans after retirement from playback singing.
Amid Vijay's CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away'
Ravi Kishan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
Decode Politics | After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
Google VP
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Australian Open 2026: With fortune smiling on him, and a relatively fresh body at his disposal, Novak Djokovic has best chance against Jannik Sinner in semifinal
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian open
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Snap creates Specs Inc as separate subsidiary ahead of its first consumer AR glasses launch
The upcoming consumer-focused Specs glasses will run on the company’s Snap OS operating system. Snap said developers are already working on apps for the device.(Image credit: Snap)
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement