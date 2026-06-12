Vidhu Vinod Chopra fought with LK Advani on National Award stage for Rs 4,000

Today, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers and a seven-time National Award winner. But when he received his first National Award for his FTII diploma film Murder at Monkey Hill, it wasn’t the trophy that had his attention. Instead, the young filmmaker found himself arguing with then Information and Broadcasting Minister LK Advani over a Rs 4,000 cash prize.

Recalling the incident during a conversation with The Lallantop in 2023, Chopra shared how a proud moment at the National Film Awards ceremony turned into an unforgettable exchange that unfolded in the presence of then-President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.

‘I was focused on the cash prize’

Chopra admitted that more than the award itself, he was eagerly waiting for the prize money that came with it.

“I was on the stage. First, the President of India gave the award, but I was focused on the cash prize. So, when I was given the envelope, I noticed it was quite thin. I opened it on the stage itself and saw there was a postal order which had ‘Encashable after seven years’ written on it.”

Surprised by what he saw, Chopra immediately questioned Advani.

“Sir, this is a postal order while I was told it would be Rs 4000 cash.”

According to the filmmaker, Advani explained that the amount would double after seven years. But Chopra was unwilling to wait.

“Advani ji told me this is cash only, and asked me to move along. But I was not ready to move.”

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The President stepped in

The disagreement soon caught the attention of President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, who was present on stage during the ceremony.

“Is there a problem, young man?” the President asked.

Chopra replied that there was a “big problem” and proceeded to explain the situation. When Advani interrupted him, the filmmaker told him to keep the postal order and insisted on receiving the promised cash amount instead.

Eventually, Advani asked him to come to Shastri Bhawan the following day.

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Even then, Chopra remained unconvinced. He recalled telling the President that if Advani changed his mind, he would call him directly. The President, however, reassured him, saying, “Advani is a good man.”

‘Give me my Rs 4,000’

The next day, Chopra arrived at Shastri Bhawan, where Advani was reportedly unhappy about the previous day’s confrontation.

According to Chopra, the politician wanted to speak to his father. “I want to ask him, is this the future of India? A National Award winner is fighting for Rs 4,000 in front of the President and on national television. Call your father,” an angry Advani told Chopra.

But the filmmaker stood firm and explained why the money mattered so much to him.

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“Have you had breakfast? Because I haven’t. I have come here by borrowing Rs 1,200 from someone. I bought a new shirt for the award ceremony and travelled in an AC chair car. What will I tell the person from whom I borrowed the money? You keep your ‘bhashan’ aside and give me my Rs 4,000, else I am going to the President.”

Chopra recalled that Advani first arranged breakfast for him and then signed the necessary papers that allowed him to receive the money. The filmmaker described the Rs 4,000 as his first-ever “salary”.

A full-circle moment decades later

Years after that memorable exchange, Chopra’s journey came full circle. At the 71st National Film Awards, 12th Fail earned him two more honours.

Following the ceremony, Chopra visited veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who had presented him with his very first National Award decades earlier.

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Sharing photographs from the meeting on Instagram, film critic and author Anupama Chopra wrote, “In 1977 when VVC won his first National Award for his FTII diploma film Murder at Monkey Hill, Shri L.K Advani who was then I & B minister presented it to him.”

She added, “Today, after winning his 6th and 7th National Awards for 12th Fail, we first went to seek his blessings. It was a very emotional moment. What a journey!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Chopra (@anupama.chopra)

Chopra’s most recent directorial venture is the acclaimed 2023 biographical drama 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey. At the 71st National Film Awards, the film earned two honours, Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay for Chopra, taking his overall tally to seven National Awards.

Following the film’s remarkable success, Chopra returned with Zero Se Restart in December 2024, a behind-the-scenes documentary that chronicled the journey and making of 12th Fail.