Video shows Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked after leaving Horn Ok Pleassss sets

A video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 has surfaced online. The actor is seen leaving the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss after refusing to shoot a song with Nana Patekar. Tanushree had accused Patekar of making her uncomfortable during the song rehearsal back in 2008. A few days ago, she reiterated her claims.

The video (below) shows Dutta sitting at the backseat of a car, with a driver and one more man on the shotgun seat. The car is surrounded by dozens of people. Many of them can be seen damaging the vehicle, including deflating the tyres of the vehicle. A man climbs to the top of the car and stomps a couple of times, putting a huge dent. There is a man with a video-camera in his hands. He appears to be particularly angry with Dutta, and it is him who deflated the tyres.

Even as chaos surrounds her, Dutta is seen sitting inside with an impassive expression. It looks like all this has been happening for a while, and she is sick of it. After she walked out of the song, she was replaced by Rakhi Sawant. According to a 2008 Times of India report, Tanushree filed a complaint with Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) for damage to her property and reputation.

