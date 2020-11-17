Video of Taimur Ali Khan singing ‘Happy Birthday’ goes viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are in Dharamshala. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A video featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Taimur is seen singing “Happy Birthday” for a hotel staff member who is cutting the birthday cake. An excited Taimur is heard singing the song in his loudest voice, but soon we see Saif asking him to “sing nicely.” Then, Kareena, Saif and Taimur sing together beautifully. As the song comes to an end, a cheerful and happy Taimur takes a bite of the cake.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are holidaying in Dharamshala. Malaika Arora has also joined the family.

On the occasion of Diwali, Kareena shared a Boomerang video featuring herself, Saif and Taimur enjoying a bonfire. On Monday, Malaika also shared a beautiful photo clicked by Kareena.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is presently seen as the host of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, which airs on Sony TV.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shot for the third season of her talk show What Women Want. She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Saif Ali Khan is presently shooting for Bhoot Police, which also stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

