Video of Sushant Singh Rajput talking about his sisters goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput credited his four sisters for everything he knew in life.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday shared a video of the late actor fondly talking about his four sisters, Nitu, Meetu, Priyanka and Shweta.

The viral video dates back to 2017 when Sushant interacted with Army officers in Manipur and cooked chapatis for them. He also sat along with them and shared stories about his sisters.

When an Army officer enquired about his family, the Chhichhore actor shared, “I have four sisters. All of them are studious. Everything that I know today, be it playing cricket, riding a bike, driving a car or studying, I have learnt from my sisters. And, I am not saying this just for the sake of it.”

He added, “My love for physics is because of my elder sister Nitu. The second sister, Meetu, she used to play cricket professionally. She taught me how to ride a bike, how to drive and how to play cricket.” Sushant also mentioned how his sisters, Priyanka, a lawyer, and Shweta, a fashion designer, are the gossip buddies.

Shweta Singh Kirti shared this video on Twitter with the caption, “Mera Bhai… love you infinity to the power infinity. You will eternally remain in our hearts. #Warriors4SSR.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and the investigation into his death is underway.

