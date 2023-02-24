Sidharth Malhotra addresses wife Kiara Advani: ‘I hope…’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently referred to Kiara Advani as his wife for the very first time, and a video from this event has gone viral on the internet.

The actor, at a recent brand event in Mumbai, called Kiara “his wife” and the couple’s fans are gushing about it on social media. One of the actor’s fan clubs shared the video on Instagram. Here Sidharth is seen talking about his perfume preference and says how he hopes his wife likes the new perfume that he’ll add to his collection. He says, ‘”I have my day perfumes and I have my night perfumes. So this is a big addition to one of my night perfumes. I hope my wife likes it.”

Sid and Kiara’s fans have been showering love on the couple with lovely comment. One person wrote, ” Kiara, he loves you very much 🙉😜,” another wrote, “A short sentence but has a valuable meaning 😍🤗,” some fans also called Sid’s gesture, “Couple goal❤️😍.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7. The couple’s wedding ceremony was held at Suryagarh Boutique Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Both Sidharth and Kiara have been sharing glimpses of their wedding on social media. They recently shared pictures from their sangeet and mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

While the wedding was an intimate affair with only their family and choicest friends in attendance, filmmaker Karan Johar, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhota and Kiara’s father’s long time friend and actor Juhi Chawla along with her family were present for the couple’s three-day-long wedding festivities.