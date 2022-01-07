scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
Video of Priyanka Chopra performing Diwali puja with her chef goes viral

Priyanka Chopra, who stays in LA, seems to have performed the rituals with not just husband Nick Jonas and her family, but even her staff on the auspicious day.

January 7, 2022 7:17:36 pm
priyanka chopra chef Sami UdellChef Sami Udell regularly shares clicks with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on her Instagram handle.

Actor Priyanka Chopra performed her Diwali puja with husband Nick Jonas last year, and the Matrix 4 star did not miss to share photos of the ritual on Instagram. On Friday, a video of Priyanka doing aarti with her American chef Sami Udell made the rounds of the internet.

We know the video belongs to Diwali day because Priyanka is dressed in the same yellow saree which was seen previously in the photos. Priyanka, who stays in LA, seems to have performed the rituals with not just her family but even her staff on the auspicious day.

 

Priyanka Chopra rang in 2022 with Nick Jonas on a yacht. The actor shared pictures from her leisure time on her Instagram handle.

Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel.

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all hearts for Priyanka Chopra’s statement on ‘financial independence’. Watch

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka Chopra will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for the first time in Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film will release in 2023.

