Video of Priyanka Chopra performing Diwali puja with her chef goes viral

Actor Priyanka Chopra performed her Diwali puja with husband Nick Jonas last year, and the Matrix 4 star did not miss to share photos of the ritual on Instagram. On Friday, a video of Priyanka doing aarti with her American chef Sami Udell made the rounds of the internet.

We know the video belongs to Diwali day because Priyanka is dressed in the same yellow saree which was seen previously in the photos. Priyanka, who stays in LA, seems to have performed the rituals with not just her family but even her staff on the auspicious day.

Priyanka Chopra rang in 2022 with Nick Jonas on a yacht. The actor shared pictures from her leisure time on her Instagram handle.

Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka Chopra will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for the first time in Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film will release in 2023.