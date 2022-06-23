scorecardresearch
Victoria Beckham loves how ‘stunning’ Nora Fatehi is looking in her outfit. See pictures

Nora Fatehi's new look got a shoutout from Victoria Beckham, who was impressed with how well Nora had carried off her outfit.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 4:18:44 pm
Nora Fatehi wore a Victoria Beckham outfit. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to give a shoutout to actor Nora Fatehi, who rocked one of her creations recently. Nora had shared a series of pictures wearing Victoria’s red dress. She’d captioned her first post, “No one on the corner have swagga like us..” Her second post was captioned, “U can pay for school, but u cant buy class…” Re-sharing Nora’s pictures on Instagram Stories, Victoria commented, “Stunning in VB body,” and added a heart emoji. She followed it up with a video of her husband, former footballer David Beckham, cooking them dinner.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 

Previously, Victoria had also given a shoutout to Deepika Padukone for wearing one of her outfits. Sharing a picture of Deepika in an all-white ensemble, the designer had written, “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks.” She’d also expressed her love for one of Deepika’s black saree looks, when she commented with an ‘O-face’ on one of her posts.

Born in Canada to Moroccan parents, Nora broke into Bollywood after participating on the reality show Bigg Boss. She subsequently appeared in a handful of hit dance numbers in films. She transitioned into acting with roles in Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

In an interview, she spoke about how she was ridiculed when she first arrived in India with dreams of making it as an actor. She said in an appearance on YouTuber Anas Bhukhash’s show, “If someone had told me that these are all the things I was going to go through — ‘You’re going to meet evil people, they’re going to steal your passport, you’re going to get deported, you’re going to go back to Canada and people are going to laugh at you. How do you go from a developed country to a developing country? You’re going to go back to India, you’re going to fight, learn the language, and you’re going to meet people who’re going to laugh at you on the way, they’re going to laugh in your face’.”

