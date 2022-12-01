Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal transforms into Sam Manekshaw, film gets a release date

The first teaser of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal as General Sam Manekshaw, has just been dropped. The film will release on December 1, 2023. The biopic sees Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The video showcases a battalion of army officers parting to make way for Sam Bahadur. The film has been creating quite the buzz owing to Vicky’s resemblance and realistic portrayal of Sam since the time it was announced.

Sam Manekshaw’s military career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Meghna had earlier taken to Instagram to share with fans as she started filming on Sam Bahadur and thanked the Indian army for their support. “Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey…#SamBahadur now filming. We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family @vickykaushal09 @fatimasanashaikh @sanyamalhotra_,” she wrote, alongside a short behind-the-scene video.

In July, Vicky Kaushal had shared a series of photos of himself, Sanya and Fatima during the table read. “Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will release in theatres on 01.12.2023.

Who is Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw?

The film is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. He was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.