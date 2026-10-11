Vicky Kaushal’s latest photo with Katrina Kaif sparks debate: ‘Only his wife gets trolled’

A recent picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, clicked by a fan in London, has sparked a discussion on social media about the different standards applied to male and female celebrities. The photo, which surfaced online on Saturday, shows Vicky sporting a beard, cap and glasses, while Katrina is dressed casually in a dark outfit and sunglasses.

While some social media users joked about Vicky’s appearance, others highlighted how women, particularly new mothers like Katrina, often face harsher criticism over their looks and postpartum weight.

See Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KT كامل (@llimakt)

One social media user wrote, “No one will troll Vicky for his looks now tho. Only reserved for his wife.” Another user pointed to the different standards applied to male and female celebrities, questioning why women are expected to maintain a particular appearance while men are not subjected to the same scrutiny.

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The comments come days after Katrina Kaif faced body-shaming following her appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations.

Katrina had also recently spoken about dealing with online criticism while attending an event in London to mark the first anniversary of her beauty brand. Speaking about social media narratives and self-worth, the actor said, “I think we really need to be careful of letting narratives on social media affect our self-worth and value because there are so many opinions out there. If we’re going to start to cater to all of them, it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, for me, every time that I faced critics or comments, if I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who married in December 2021, welcomed their son Vihaan Kaushal on November 7, 2025.