Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal opens up about cancer battle, reveals how Anurag Kashyap encouraged him to keep fighting

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, spoke about his battle with stomach cancer, and how the film industry stood in his support during the difficult time. In a new interview, Sham Kaushal recalled how filmmaker Anurag Kashyap refused to proceed with his film Black Friday without him. The senior action director said that he had decided to return his signing amount for Black Friday. However, Anurag refused to take it back and assured Sham that the film will happen only when he is fine and ready to return to work.

Sham Kaushal has worked on several hit films such as Krrish 3, Gangs of Wasseypur, Rajneeti, and A Wednesday, amongst others. While he started as a stuntman, he eventually became an action director in 1990 with the Malayalam film Indrajalam. In his journey of 42 years in the film industry, he has faced many challenges, but his toughest battle was against stomach cancer. Sham also uploaded a video on his social media accounts to express gratitude towards everyone who supported him in his 42-year-long journey in the Indian film industry.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sham recalled that it was in September 2003, after the completion of Lakshya’s shoot, when he started experiencing pain in his stomach. It was during the shooting of Shyam Benegal’s Netaji Subhashchandra Bose that he decided to get himself checked at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Sham also revealed that since he had once visited Nanavati hospital with actor Nana Patekar, the doctors called Nana after Sham’s surgery to reveal that he had stomach cancer. Sham’s treatment kept went on for almost a year and he subsequently recovered. “I was not sure whether I would survive or not. I have not shared this with anyone,” he said.

Sham’s sons, Vicky and Sunny, both were very young when this happened, so they probably didn’t realise the magnitude of his illness. But Sham said in the interview that he was suicidal. “I thought there’s no chance of me surviving. I had even decided that I would end my life by jumping off the third floor because I couldn’t live like that,” he said.