Chivalrous Vicky Kaushal wins hearts as he helps wife Katrina Kaif into a car. Watch video from Diwali party

A video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, exiting a Diwali party on Wednesday evening in Mumbai, shows Vicky chivalrously helping Katrina into a car. The couple attended producer Ramesh Taurani’s bash, and then hopped over to Kriti Sanon’s party on the same night, where they posed hand-in-hand for the paparazzi.

The paparazzi video shows Katrina, wearing a red saree, entering a waiting car. As she smiles for the photographers and steps inside the car, Vicky shows up from behind her and helps her in. He lifts her saree and makes sure that she is safely inside before shutting the door. All the while, the paparazzi praised the couple on their work. “She is gorgeous,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while others praised Vicky for being a ‘good husband’.

The who’s who of Bollywood was out and about town, as a festive mood sweeps over the film industry. More Diwali parties will be held over the next few days.

Another video from the evening showed Aditya Roy Kapur chit-chatting with David Dhawan and his wife Laali. After the director referred to Aditya as the ‘eternal bachelor’, his wife promised to ‘find a girl’ for him.

Others who were spotted at the two Diwali parties were Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Nushratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last year, after dating for a couple of years. They hadn’t spoken about their relationship in the public before announcing their December wedding.