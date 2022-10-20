scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Chivalrous Vicky Kaushal wins hearts as he helps wife Katrina Kaif into a car. Watch video from Diwali party

A video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, exiting a Diwali party on Wednesday evening in Mumbai, shows Vicky chivalrously helping Katrina into a car. The couple attended producer Ramesh Taurani’s bash, and then hopped over to Kriti Sanon’s party on the same night, where they posed hand-in-hand for the paparazzi. The paparazzi video shows […]

vicky kaushal katrina kaifVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended Diwali parties on Wednesday. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

A video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, exiting a Diwali party on Wednesday evening in Mumbai, shows Vicky chivalrously helping Katrina into a car. The couple attended producer Ramesh Taurani’s bash, and then hopped over to Kriti Sanon’s party on the same night, where they posed hand-in-hand for the paparazzi.

The paparazzi video shows Katrina, wearing a red saree, entering a waiting car. As she smiles for the photographers and steps inside the car, Vicky shows up from behind her and helps her in. He lifts her saree and makes sure that she is safely inside before shutting the door. All the while, the paparazzi praised the couple on their work. “She is gorgeous,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while others praised Vicky for being a ‘good husband’.

Also read |Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal dazzle, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan bring the glam. See pictures

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

The who’s who of Bollywood was out and about town, as a festive mood sweeps over the film industry. More Diwali parties will be held over the next few days.

Another video from the evening showed Aditya Roy Kapur chit-chatting with David Dhawan and his wife Laali. After the director referred to Aditya as the ‘eternal bachelor’, his wife promised to ‘find a girl’ for him.

Others who were spotted at the two Diwali parties were Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Nushratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last year, after dating for a couple of years. They hadn’t spoken about their relationship in the public before announcing their December wedding.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 02:57:44 pm
Next Story

‘Strict action should be taken’: Visual of SpiceJet flight engulfed in smoke angers netizens

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Hema Malini’s birthday bash with Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement