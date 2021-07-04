Vicky Kaushal welcomes home a swanky-looking new car, Aditya Dhar calls it ‘Shotgun’

Vicky Kaushal is back on social media, and how. The actor, after treating his fans to some exciting updates like getting back to the gym and beginning work on his next with director Aditya Dhar, dropped a picture introducing his well-wishers to his new buddy. On Sunday, Vicky struck a pose next to his new Range Rover and wrote, “Welcome Home buddy!”

As soon as he posted the picture, a lot of his friends posted congratulatory messages. His Uri director Aditya Dhar wrote, “Shotgun! Congratulations my brother. Keep working hard and keep achieving great success.” Gajraj Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta were among the few who sent their love for the actor via comments.

On the work front, Vicky has started preparations for his next titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, which marks the actor’s second collaboration with Aditya Dhar. The two previously collaborated for Uri: The Surgical Strike, which received immense praise. The actor and the director received National Award for their 2019 film.

The Immortal Ashwatthama, billed as a superhero action film set in modern times, is being planned as a trilogy. “We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the COVID-19 crisis in these countries,” Dhar said in a statement.

The three-part modern-day superhero film, which has its roots in the Mahabharata, will see Kaushal in a mythological character, who was given the boon of immortality.

As per the epic Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the son of guru Dronacharya, who fought for the Kauravas in the battle of Kurukshetra. For the part, Vicky Kaushal will gain weight as well as receive training in horse-riding and various martial art forms, including krav maga and jujutsu. On Saturday, Vicky gave a sneak-peek into his training session at the gym.

Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “After a slow post-Covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning.” Vicky had tested positive for Covid-19 in April. The actor tested negative for the coronavirus on April 16.