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Vicky Kaushal welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta fame Shailesh’s daughter’s wedding
Actor Vicky Kaushal recently graced television actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter's wedding, in Udaipur. Videos of the ceremony are going viral on social media.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha‘s daughter Swara Lodha got married recently. The actor’s family celebrated the special occasion at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur. While the wedding was mostly an intimate affair, videos and pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on the internet. Among other moments, what caught fans’ attention was actor Vicky Kaushal’s presence at the celebrations.
In one of the viral clips from the wedding, Vicky can be seen arriving at the venue in a white sherwani jacket, with black trousers. Shailesh Lodha is then seen welcoming the actor before introducing him to the other guests. The video also shows many other memorable moments from the celebrations, including Vicky fixing Shailesh’s turban, welcoming the baaraatis, giving the bride a warm hug, and enjoying the festivities.
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In another video shared by the wedding photographer, Shailesh can be seen overwhelmed at his daughter’s varmala ceremony. Then, the newlyweds can be seen posing for the camera with Swara’s parents and grandparents.
As soon as the videos surfaced on social media, fans were surprised to see Vicky Kaushal’s presence at the wedding. “The way he interacted with all was really good,” a user wrote. “Vicky is a friend?” a person asked. Another fan asked about Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in TMKOC. “Jethalal kaha h?” a third comment read. Another person commented, “Param mitrr missing.”
For the unknown, Shailesh Lodha and Vicky Kaushal share a close relationship. The television actor recently shared a photo with him on Instagram and wrote a heartwarming note for the Vicky. He wrote in Hindi, “Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and fame spreading in every direction—Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work. Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; this is precisely what sets him apart from the rest. Sending lots of love, @vickykaushal09.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shailesh was last seen playing the role of Advocate Ramesh Patel in Advocate Anjali Awasthi. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
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