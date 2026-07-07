Vicky Kaushal welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta fame Shailesh’s daughter’s wedding

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha‘s daughter Swara Lodha got married recently. The actor’s family celebrated the special occasion at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur. While the wedding was mostly an intimate affair, videos and pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on the internet. Among other moments, what caught fans’ attention was actor Vicky Kaushal’s presence at the celebrations.

In one of the viral clips from the wedding, Vicky can be seen arriving at the venue in a white sherwani jacket, with black trousers. Shailesh Lodha is then seen welcoming the actor before introducing him to the other guests. The video also shows many other memorable moments from the celebrations, including Vicky fixing Shailesh’s turban, welcoming the baaraatis, giving the bride a warm hug, and enjoying the festivities.