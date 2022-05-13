Vicky Kaushal’s stylist says he was the ‘chillest groom of all time’: ‘He was truly happy to marry Katrina’

When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dropped their wedding photos on social media, fans were left awestruck by the stunning photographs. The wedding was a quiet but lavish affair in Rajasthan as the couple did not even officially announce their relationship beforehand. In the subsequent days, as they shared more photos, it appeared that they had the best time at the wedding and now Vicky’s stylist Amandeep Kaur has revealed that he was the ‘chillest groom’.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Amandeep talked about Vicky’s calm composure throughout the preparation of his wedding and how that carried on to his wedding functions as well. “I have to give him a lot of credit that he was not one of those crazy grooms who are panic-struck all the time. Even during the wedding, Katrina asked me ‘So how was it to style Vicky? Did he have those moments?’. You know how bride and groom need to know about each other that what was it like, were they getting jitters? And I said ‘He was the chillest groom of all time. His aim was ‘I want to party, I want to have a good time’,” Kaur said.

Amandeep shared that Vicky was “truly happy” as he tied the knot with Katrina. She said, “He was truly happy, I hope he remains this happy. He was just so excited. I was just surprised at how beautifully, gracefully, he went through the entire event.”

Amandeep shared that journey was “very cathartic” for her as Vicky is really close to her. Not just Vicky, she styled the entire Kaushal family for the wedding events.

Vicky and Katrina had a beautiful wedding in December. Since then, the couple has often taken to social media to post photos with each other. At present, the couple is in New York and has been posting photos from their vacation. They recently visited Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona in the city.

It was recently rumoured that Katrina is pregnant but Vicky’s spokesperson has denied the same.