Vicky Kaushal visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

Vicky Kaushal, who is in New York, visited friend and Sanju co-actor Ranbir Kapoor’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday. The actor spent some quality time with the actors, and the trio even posed for a picture together.

Rishi and Neetu have been in New York since the last eight months for the former’s cancer treatment. The duo has had many visitors during their stay. From Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan among others, all were photographed with the veteran actors.

However, Manmarziyaan actor Vicky Kaushal has flown to New York to take a break from his hectic work schedule. The actor, who turns 31 on May 16, plans to ring in his birthday there with his college friends who will be visiting him from Boston and New Jersey. He has planned a reunion of sorts at the villa he has rented in New York.

If reports are to be believed, Vicky might also be watching the award-winning Broadway play Sleep No More.

After returning from the vacation, Vicky Kaushal will resume the shoot of Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh and might also start shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht soon.