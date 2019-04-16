Vicky Kaushal reunites with Uri team for period drama Ashwatthama

Toggle Menu
Vicky Kaushal started 2019 with Uri and he will be back with the same team for his next, Ashwatthama. The team plans to release this period-war film by mid-2020.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the lead role in Ashwatthama. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala kicked off 2019 with hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The trio is now reuniting for a movie titled Ashwatthama. The makers plan to release this Vicky starrer by mid-2020.

Ashwatthama is a character in Mahabharat. He is the son of Guru Dronacharya and fought for Kauravas in the Kurukshetra War.

Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role in Ashwatthama.

The makers RSVP Movies shared on Twitter, “Continuing to keep the josh high, team #URI is back with #Ashwatthama!”

Vicky also shared the news on his Instagram account.

Vicky Kaushal is reuniting with Team Uri for Ashwatthama.

Vicky Kaushal is having a great run at the movies. In 2018, he earned accolades for his performances in Manmarziyaan, Sanju, Lust Stories and Raazi. With Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor proved that he can carry a film on his shoulders. With Ashwatthama, Takht and Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic in the pipeline, Vicky is expected to continue his dream run in Bollywood.

Ashwatthama will mark Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture and also his second collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.

