Uri leaked online by Tamilrockers

Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike has been leaked by piracy site Tamilrockers. The Aditya Dhar directorial is available on the site for download.

This is certainly not the first time that Tamilrockers has distributed copies of a new release. Earlier, Petta, Viswasam and The Accidental Prime Minister were leaked by the piracy site.

Tamil filmmakers have been putting up a fight against Tamilrockers but not much has come out of it yet. Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and even Hollywood films have not been able to escape the curse of Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers runs many proxy websites and it has become difficult for the producers to get these proxy website blocked.

Despite the leak, Uri: The Surgical Strike, also starring Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, is dominating the box office.

Talking about the box office performance of Uri, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is firing on all cylinders at the BO… Did not enjoy the perks of a holiday release, yet put up a fantastic total in Week 1… Trended better than #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo in Week 1. #Uri #HowsTheJosh”