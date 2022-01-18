Vicky Kaushal is unrecognisable in this video from his acting schools days: ‘Jab hum chote bachhe the’

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently relived the ‘good old days’ when he was in an acting school. He reposted a video originally shared by actor Shireen Mirza during her ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. The video from 2009 features the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame and Kaushal as they perform a play.

In the video, we see young Kaushal and Shireen performing a comic play. Shireen, who played the role of Simmi Bhalla in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, captioned the video, Shireen captioned it, “Jab hum chote bachhe the (when we used to be kids).” In the next video, she apologised to Kaushal for posting the video and wrote, “folding hands already for posting this ha ha ha.”

Resharing the video on his social media account, the Udham Singh actor wrote, “Good old acting school days (2009).”

Before taking up acting, Kaushal was studying engineering at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai. But at 21, he visited an MNC in the second year of his engineering course and realised he wasn’t cut out for a nine-to-five job. “With my curly hair and sanwla (dusky) complexion, I didn’t have the confidence that I could become an actor,” the actor recalled during an interview with The Indian Express. Nonetheless, he decided to give it a shot.

Vicky Kaushal entered Bollywood as an assistant director, on Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. The same year he made his screen debut with Kashyap’s co-production, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Three years later, he starred in a small role in Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. He finally gained recognition with Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 acclaimed drama Masaan. Since then there has been no turning back for the actor.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Dharma Productions project Govinda Naam Mera.