Vicky Kaushal channels Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan turns Sushmita Sen for this Main Hoon Na recreation. Watch video

Choreographer-director Farah Khan has been treating her fans with posts and reels from Croatia as she shoots with Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri for their upcoming film Rola and in a recent video on her social media, Farah channeled her Sushmita Sen avatar from Main Hoon Na that had the whole crew following her lead.

In a video shared on Monday, Farah walked to the beats of ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’ in Sushmita’s style, and the whole crew, including Vicky, turned her cheerleaders. Farah shared in the caption, “When the whole crew dances u know its bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely ♥️ @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @tripti_dimri ♥️♥️♥️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The comments section had Karan Johar calling the performance “epic.” Producer-director Amritpal Singh Bindra found many fans in the comments section as Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Hahahaha.. Amrit Bindra is so cute.” Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Outstanding. Amrit @bindraamritpal was the best.” Chunky Panday wrote, “Farah… @bindraamritpal has stolen the Thunder from you 😍🔥.” Main Hoon Na actor Amrita Rao wrote, “Alright Uffffff…😍🙌.”

Earlier, Farah had shared a few other photos with Vicky. A few photos from Vicky and Tripti’s song shoot also found their way on social media. Rola is being directed by Anand Tiwari, who previously worked with Vicky in Netflix’s Love per Square Foot.

Apart from Rola, Vicky’s upcoming films include Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and The Great Indian Family.