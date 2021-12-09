Vicky Kaushal ties the knot with Katrina Kaif

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday, reported ANI. The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance.

ANI added that the couple took the ‘pheras’ on Thursday afternoon.

Although it was Bollywood’s latest big ticket wedding, the whole affair was kept intensely private. From a no photos NDA clause to compulsory RT PCR test for unvaccinated attendees, the entire ceremony was presumably a spectacular but secretive affair.

While fans were kept largely in the dark on the days when mehendi and sangeet were held (December 7 and 8), media did manage to snap photos of various guests heading to Jaipur. From Katrina Kaif’s family to filmmaker Kabir Khan, actor Neha Dhupia, and musician Gurdas Maan, a number of people were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they got ready to catch a flight to Jaipur. In fact, Maan reportedly performed at the sangeet, and so did the musical trio of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

If reports are to be believed, a total of 120 guests attended the high-profile wedding.

As far as the sangeet night was concerned, it was a big musical bash, with not only the aforementioned guests performing, but even Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif themselves shaking a leg at the function. Katrina apparently grooved to her big hits, including tracks like “Teri Ore” and “Kala Chashma”. The couple also had a haldi ceremony on December 8.

A grand reception will be thrown for Vicky and Katrina’s colleagues and friends in the coming days. Talking to indianexpress.com, a source had said earlier, “Just like the wedding, the haldi and sangeet are also going to be a private and intimate affair with their family members and close friends. Their friends who will be attending the wedding have known the couple since they were teenagers. Given the Covid situation right now, Vicky and Katrina wanted to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved. Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date. They plan to host a reception soon.”

While the pair has always been tight-lipped about their relationship, fans will now likely expect them to be slightly more candid about each other on social media at least. The actors were first seen together during a Film Companion interview two years ago. Since then, fans of both Katrina and Vicky have not shied away from shipping the couple together. The rumour of them dating each other gained steam when during his appearance on Koffee with Karan, Vicky pretended to faint upon hearing that Katrina wanted to work with him on a project.

On the work front, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are basking in the success of Sardar Udham and Sooryavanshi, respectively.