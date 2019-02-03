Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for turning ‘How’s the Josh?’ into a phenomenon

Actor Vicky Kaushal has thanked his fans for making the catchphrase “How’s the Josh?” from his film Uri: The Surgical Strike such a sensation. The said words were repeatedly spoken by Kaushal’s character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill to the Indian Army soldiers under his command, usually in order to keep up their courage before a battle.

Vicky Kaushal recently posted a photo of himself on his Instagram handle wearing a sweatshirt that read ‘How’s the Josh?’

He captioned the photo, “It’s not just a line anymore… I get so many “How’s the Josh?!” videos from you all everyday, each one made with so much love and passion, from schools, colleges, cafes, work places… from people fighting the cold in minus temperatures to people sweating it out in the gym… from conference meetings to marriage ceremonies… from a 92 years old grandmother to a 2 years old kid… from even our Jawaans in the armed forces.”

He added, “It’s not just a line anymore, you all have turned it into an emotion… an emotion so strong and special, I’m going to cherish for life. Thank You everyone. इस प्यार और सम्मान के लिए तहे दिल से शुक्रिया। ❤️🙏.”

Uri, based on retaliatory strikes by the Indian Armed Forces on terror launch pads across the LOC after a terrorist attack on an Indian Army base, has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur among others.

Uri is a box office hit. By the last count, the film has crossed the Rs 175 crore mark and its performance has remained consistent despite the assault of new releases.