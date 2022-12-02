scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Vicky Kaushal tells Kailash Kher he used to sing ‘Teri Deewani’: ‘Mujhe gaana aata nahi tha..’

Vicky Kaushal and Sunil Grover recently met singer Kailash Kher at the Mumbai airport. The actor shared how he used to sing "Teri Deewani".

vicky kaushal kailash kherVicky Kaushal and Kailash Kher at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Kailash Kher/Twitter)

Trust actor-comedian Sunil Grover to create laughter in the most unexpected of places. Recently, he, along with actor Vicky Kaushal met singer Kailash Kher in the lounge area of the Mumbai airport. While Vicky was trying to tell Kher how he is a fan of his song “Teri Deewani”, Grover found humour in their conversation.

Kailash Kher shared a video of himself with Kaushal and Grover from the Mumbai airport. In the video, Vicky is heard telling the singer-composer, “Main ‘Teri Deewani’ bohot gaata tha. Mujhe gaana aata nahi tha, koi sur, scale ka nahi pata mujhe. (I used to sing ‘Teri Deewani’ a lot despite having no knowledge of sur and scale)”.

Grover interrupted Kaushal and joked, “Tha ye ‘tera’ par gaata ‘teri’ tha. (He is a ‘tera’ and he used to sing ‘teri’)”. On hearing this, the three men broke into laughter. In the background, one can also spot actor Urvashi Rautela.

Kher shared the video on social media with the caption, “मुम्बई एयरपोर्ट का लाउंज बन गया सितारों का जमघट, हर बार की तरह यहीं मिलने वाले गुणवन्त अभिनेता @vickykaushal09 तेरी दीवानी की यादें बता रहे तथा प्यारा इन्सान और अभिनेता @WhoSunilGrover बड़े मज़े से सुन नहीं रहे॥ @learnwithkkala @kailasarecords @kailasastudios #KissaKailasa.”

Meanwhile, Kaushal is looking forward to the release of his first masala-entertainer film, Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 16. Grover was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

