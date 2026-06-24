Sham Kaushal says son Vicky’s success made him ‘secure’, calls bahu Katrina Kaif ‘so nice’

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, in November last year. While the new parents are cherishing amazing moments with their little one, earlier this year they also introduced Vihaan to the paparazzi and asked them not to click his pictures. As Katrina and Vicky enjoy parental bliss, Vihaan’s grandfather, Sham Kaushal, recently spoke to India Today about Vicky’s son and also revealed who does junior Kaushal resemble.

During a recent interview, Sham Kaushal shared that becoming a grandfather has changed his life. He said, “He has changed my life. Whenever I am busy with work and can’t hug him physically, I do a couple of video calls with him and talk to him. He is so nice. I thank God as much as I can.” Sham also went on to share who Vihaan resembles and said, “I think he looks like Vicky.”

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal opens up about the hardest part of fatherhood: ‘My heart sank’

Earlier in January, announcing their son’s name, Katrina Kaif had written on Instagram that their lives have changed. “Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” A few weeks back, Vicky Kaushal also spoke to The Nod about how his heart sank when he had to return to work after a 6-month paternity break. Talking about fatherhood, Vicky had said, “There are so many new feelings that surface almost daily, because being a parent is new to me. I understand now when others would say ‘yaar, bacha kitna jaldi bada ho raha hai‘ (the child is growing up so quickly). And I would think, ‘What are you talking about? Your child is still a year old.’ Now I get it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In 2025, in an interview with GQ India, Vicky had also shared, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I would be all emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment I have ever experienced in my life.”

Sham Kaushal on retirement plans

Reminiscing about Vicky Kaushal’s childhood, Sham Kaushal recalled, “Vicky was not naughty. He was a very sorted child. He was nice. There are so many parents in the world who are blessed by their children. I am one of them. I had never imagined all this. I have got two wonderful kids, and my daughter-in-law is so nice. I thank God. I have pride in my children. I want them to be good people. I keep telling them, ‘Your craft will improve, but first, be a good human being.’ That is important.”

Sham also revealed that while both his sons – Vicky and Sunny have asked him to slow down professionally, he has no plans to retire. The 70-year-old stunt director said, “They keep telling me to stop working. But what will I do if I don’t work? I have been working since I was nine years old. What will I do after having tea and breakfast? Earlier, I worked with insecurity. I had to take care of my family and my kids. Now I am in a secure zone. I don’t have to worry about money. I am working with good people, and I am enjoying it more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will reportedly star in Mahavatar; he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. As per reports, Vicky will also be making a special appearance in Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which releases in August.