Sham Kaushal says son Vicky’s success made him ‘secure’, calls bahu Katrina Kaif ‘so nice’

Actors Vicky Kaushaland Katrina Kaiftied the knot in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, in November last year. While the new parents are cherishing amazing moments with their little one, earlier this year they also introduced Vihaan to the paparazzi and asked them not to click his pictures. As Katrina and Vicky enjoy parental bliss, Vihaan’s grandfather, Sham Kaushal, recently spoke to India Today about Vicky’s son and also revealed who does junior Kaushal resemble.
Sham Kaushal on grandson Vihaan Kaushal
During a recent interview, Sham Kaushal shared that becoming a grandfather has changed his life. He said, “He has changed my life. Whenever I am busy with work and can’t hug him physically, I do a couple of video calls with him and talk to him. He is so nice. I thank God as much as I can.” Sham also went on to share who Vihaan resembles and said, “I think he looks like Vicky.”
Earlier in January, announcing their son’s name, Katrina Kaif had written on Instagram that their lives have changed. “Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” A few weeks back, Vicky Kaushal also spoke to The Nod about how his heart sank when he had to return to work after a 6-month paternity break. Talking about fatherhood, Vicky had said, “There are so many new feelings that surface almost daily, because being a parent is new to me. I understand now when others would say ‘yaar, bacha kitna jaldi bada ho raha hai‘ (the child is growing up so quickly). And I would think, ‘What are you talking about? Your child is still a year old.’ Now I get it.”
In 2025, in an interview with GQ India, Vicky had also shared, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I would be all emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment I have ever experienced in my life.”
Sham Kaushal on retirement plans
Reminiscing about Vicky Kaushal’s childhood, Sham Kaushal recalled, “Vicky was not naughty. He was a very sorted child. He was nice. There are so many parents in the world who are blessed by their children. I am one of them. I had never imagined all this. I have got two wonderful kids, and my daughter-in-law is so nice. I thank God. I have pride in my children. I want them to be good people. I keep telling them, ‘Your craft will improve, but first, be a good human being.’ That is important.”
Sham also revealed that while both his sons – Vicky and Sunny have asked him to slow down professionally, he has no plans to retire. The 70-year-old stunt director said, “They keep telling me to stop working. But what will I do if I don’t work? I have been working since I was nine years old. What will I do after having tea and breakfast? Earlier, I worked with insecurity. I had to take care of my family and my kids. Now I am in a secure zone. I don’t have to worry about money. I am working with good people, and I am enjoying it more.”
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will reportedly star in Mahavatar; he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. As per reports, Vicky will also be making a special appearance in Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which releases in August.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More