Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Vicky Kaushal starts prepping for Sam Manekshaw biopic

Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal after their 2017 blockbuster Raazi.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 21, 2022 3:22:49 pm
Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal in and as Sam Bahadur. (Photo: vickykaushal09/Instagram)

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday said he has started preparing for his much anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The National Award winner will play the titular war hero in the biographical drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

Kaushal took to Instagram to share the update with fans and followers.

Also Read |Raman Raghav 2.0: Vicky Kaushal slayed Anurag Kashyap’s film, and his face was barely even visible in the best scene

“Here we go… Prep starts! #SAMBAHADUR @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies,” the Sardar Udham actor captioned the picture of the film’s script.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal after their 2017 blockbuster Raazi.

Bhavani Iyer, who wrote Raazi, has penned the script of the upcoming biographical drama along with Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava (Badhaai Ho!).

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will play Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Sam Bahadur.

