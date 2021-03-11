Vicky Kaushal stands atop a horse, jokes he recreated Anil Kapoor’s Majnu bhai painting from Welcome. See photo

Vicky Kaushal mentioned that he got a little too inspired by Anil Kapoor's Majnu bhai's masterpiece. (Photo: Vicky/Instagram, Netflix)

Vicky Kaushal, who is prepping up for his upcoming film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, shared a photo of himself being a ‘little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting’. Sharing the post of him standing atop a horse, he even tagged Anil Kapoor, who played the colourful character in the film Welcome.

While training with the horses, Vicky seems to try out new tricks and stunts. In the latest photo shared by him, the Raazi actor is standing straight on the horse’s back, with his hands outstretched. Kaushal, in his helmet and black tee and jeans, looks handsome, while his chocolate coloured horse adds more charm to the photo. Tagging Anil Kapoor, he captioned the photo, “Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting this morning.”

Vicky’s pose will remind one of Kapoor’s Majnu bhai’s painting where he had a donkey standing up on another horse. According to him, the painting ‘Rocking Horse’ was a masterpiece, which he puts up for bidding. While trying to con him, Mallika Sherawat’s Ishika bids 50,000 dollars on it, stating that the painting has the message of love. She mentions that if one animal can carry another’s burden, why don’t humans also love each other similarly. Majnu bhai aka Sagar was quite a popular character, and Anil Kapoor was lauded for his performance in the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer film.

While Anil Kapoor is yet to respond, the actor’s daredevil pose left his friends and colleagues quite impressed. Tiger Shroff replied with, “Crazy”, while filmmaker Shashank Khaitan wrote, “Wah wah👏👏👏”, and Sayani Gupta dropped a “Woahhh” on the post. Actor-comedian Abhilash Thapiyal also wrote, “Vicky के Kaushal..! 😂”

The Manmarziyaan actor had previously also shared a video of him learning horse riding in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi race course. Posting the video, he wrote, ” Walk and trot. Back to basics. 🐎”

The Immortal Ashwatthama will have Vicky Kaushal re-uniting with his URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. The National award winning actor will play a character inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama, who played a crucial role in the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in Mahabharata. The young star has also finished filming Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, which will hit theatres soon.