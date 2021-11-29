Vicky Kaushal spotted at Katrina Kaif’s house amid wedding rumours, see photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not made their relationship official yet. However, if reports are to be believed, the actors are planning an intimate wedding in December. Amid the speculations, Vicky was spotted outside Katrina’s house on Monday, which sure has left their fans excited. Our shutterbug clicked Vicky as his car left Katrina’s house. Vicky wore a mask and black shades. He paired his sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Earlier this month, a report in Bollywood Life claimed that Katrina and Vicky will have a court marriage in Mumbai first, followed by grand wedding celebrations in Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not made their relationship official yet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not made their relationship official yet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are planning an intimate wedding in December. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) If reports are to be believed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are planning an intimate wedding in December. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

However, Vicky Kaushal’s cousin Upasana Vohra has quashed rumours of the wedding, and said that there are no such plans.

Upasana told Dainik Bhaskar that the couple won’t be tying the knot in December. “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment,” said Upasana.

Vicky Kaushal–Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours have been making the rounds of the internet for a while now. But the speculations gained steam after Vicky said in an interview that he would ‘get engaged soon enough’.

“I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come),” Vicky told Times of India.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal, who is basking in the success of Sardar Udham, is preparing for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film marks his second collaboration with Dhar. The two previously collaborated on the National Award-winning Uri The Surgical Strike.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.