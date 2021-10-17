Vicky Kaushal shuts down rumours of roka with Katrina Kaif: ‘Will get engaged soon enough’

Actor Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine after the release of his latest film, Sardar Udham. And now, he has opened up about the rumours surrounding him and Katrina Kaif, as well as their supposed relationship, which neither have chosen to confirm or deny.

A few weeks ago, there was much speculation about Vicky’s eventual roka with Katrina Kaif. The actor told Times Of India, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).” The two actors have been rumoured to be dating for quite a while now, and are often papped visiting each other. Katrina attended the screening of Sardar Udham and praised it on her Instagram story as well, saying that Vicky’s performance was ‘raw and heartbreaking’.

Earlier, when Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal was asked about the roka rumour, he told Spotboye, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

Sardar Udham is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.