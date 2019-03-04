Vicky Kaushal to star in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic

After the mega success of military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen as Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s biopic of the freedom fighter.

The movie is based on the revolutionary Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab of British India in 1940, to avenge the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Shoojit, who is helming the project, praised his male lead to the skies and said he is excited to work with the Uri star.

“If you look at Vicky’s track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy and my film is the story of a Punjabi man. So, in many ways, he turned out to be the obvious choice,” the director said.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is also looking forward to working with the October filmmaker. “It’s a surreal feeling because it’s like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories. The way he is looking at the character (Udham Singh) and the world is extraordinary as well as beautiful,” said the actor.

“Plus, it’s also a big honour for me that finally, I am going to be directed by him. Honestly, that’s something that will take time to sink in,” Vicky added.

The film will go on floors next month and is slated for a 2020 release.