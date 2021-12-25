Vicky Kaushal shares the tightest hug with ‘Meri Christmas’ Katrina Kaif in latest photo. See here

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas together on Saturday. On the special day, Vicky treated his fans to a new photo, which has left his fans in awe. The newlyweds are seen standing next to the Christmas tree and sharing a warm hug.

While Vicky is not looking at the camera, Katrina looks super happy. As soon as Vicky dropped the picture, his fans dropped heart emojis and tagged the two as the “cutest couple.” Vicky’s new post with Katrina has come after a long time. His last post, which featured Katrina, was shared a week earlier. The photo was from the couple’s white wedding. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “To love, honour and cherish.”

Katrina, on the other hand, has been treating fans to some cute pictures. Katrina and Vicky spent their honeymoon in Maldives. Katrina shared a picture of her hands, flaunting her mehendi, which had Vicky’s name written. She also shared a picture in which the two were seen holding each others hands. The couple has shifted to a new pad in Mumbai.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9. Sharing the picture, Vicky-Katrina, lovingly called VicKat by their fans, wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” On the work front, Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film will also see Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina, who is fresh off the success of Sooryavanshi, announced a new project on Christmas morning. The actor will share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film. “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox,” she shared on Instagram.