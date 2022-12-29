scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal shares his ‘khoobsurat problem’ with Amitabh Bachchan, tells him ‘Main burger, pizza khaa kar…’

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a video of himself from the sets of KBC. In the video, he looks excited before his entry on the stage.

vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal and Amitabh Bachchan chatted on the sets of KBC. (Photo: Sony TV/Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal shares his ‘khoobsurat problem’ with Amitabh Bachchan, tells him ‘Main burger, pizza khaa kar…’
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal finally got a chance to be on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, after watching it for 22 years on television. Vicky has been promoting his film, Govinda Naam Mera, along with actor Kiara Advani after its release. The film is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vicky, on Thursday, took to social media to share a video of himself from the sets of KBC. In the video, he looks excited before his entry on the stage. The actor also posed for a picture with senior Bachchan and thanked him for having him on the show. He also touched the feet of the senior actor.

Also read |Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif saved him from paying hefty amount to her sisters during ‘joota chupai’: ‘Katrina ne jo daant lagayi hai..’

Sharing the video, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Aaj khush toh bohot hain hum…” Been watching the show for 22 years on Tv… finally got a chance to be on the show with the Legend! Watch the telecast tonight! @amitabhbachchan 🫶🏽🙏🏽.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

As Vicky shared the video, one of his fans wrote in the comments section, “The twinkle in your eyes through the show was so endearing ✨❤️.” Another Instagram user wrote, “A legend and a to be legend in one frame ❤️.” There were many who showered the actor with love.

A promo of the KBC episode was shared by Sony TV. In the video, Vicky shared how he was scared that they will get out of the show before even winning Rs 10,000. He also told Big B that he has a “khoobsurat problem”. The actor said, “No matter how much I eat, I do not put on weight. People go to the gym to lose weight, but I go to the gym to gain weight. This is a very good problem for Punjabis.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently on a vacation in Rajasthan with his wife Katrina Kaif. Katrina took to Instagram and gave her fans a sneak peek of their holiday in the wilderness. On the work front, Vicky has Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s next untitled with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.

