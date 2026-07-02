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‘Rains and you’: Vicky Kaushal shares dreamy monochrome photo with Katrina Kaif
In the candid picture, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seen standing by what appears to be a rain-soaked window.
Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seem to be enjoying every bit of the monsoon season in Mumbai. On Thursday, Vicky took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the couple soaking in the rain.
Share a monochrome photo of himself and Katrina, the Masaan actor wrote, “Rains and you.”
In the candid picture, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seen standing by what appears to be a rain-soaked window, with Katrina resting her chin on Vicky’s shoulder as they gaze outside.
Soon after Vicky shared the post, fans flooded the comments section, praising the couple’s effortless chemistry.
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“What a beautiful picture,” a fan wrote. Another user commented, “The music choice though!!” “What true love looks like,” a third comment read. “Uff, so khoobsurat,” a fan shared. “Vihaan Kaushal will someday keep this photo in his wallet when he will be a grown up,” another comment read. Many social media users also dropped heart emojis to express their love for the actor couple.
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About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The intimate affair was attended by their family members and close friends. They welcomed their first child Vihaan Kaushal on November 7, 2025.
On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif last starred in Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi, in 2024. The actor hasn’t announced her upcoming projects yet.
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