‘Rains and you’: Vicky Kaushal shares dreamy monochrome photo with Katrina Kaif

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seem to be enjoying every bit of the monsoon season in Mumbai. On Thursday, Vicky took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the couple soaking in the rain.

Share a monochrome photo of himself and Katrina, the Masaan actor wrote, “Rains and you.”

In the candid picture, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seen standing by what appears to be a rain-soaked window, with Katrina resting her chin on Vicky’s shoulder as they gaze outside.

Soon after Vicky shared the post, fans flooded the comments section, praising the couple’s effortless chemistry.

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