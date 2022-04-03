Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking photos from holiday with Katrina Kaif, see pics

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are on a romantic getaway, have been sharing glimpses of scenic locations. After Katrina shared selfies of the two of them, Vicky posted another series of stunning photos and gorgeous views.

Vicky captioned the photo post, “No filter.” Fans flooded the photos with hearts and comments, and Priyanka Chopra ‘liked’ the photo. Others tried asking for his location.

In his previous post, Vicky had shared a photo of himself shirtless and written, “No wifi still finding better connection.” Vicky also shared a gorgeous picture with Kat, where both of them are seen posing for a selfie from a private yacht.

Vicky and Katrina kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship for several months last year. In December, the two tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Since then, they’ve been sharing glimpses of their blissful married life together.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Hurdang and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in his kitty. Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, among others. She will also play one of the lead roles in Farhan Akhtar’s next alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.