Vicky Kaushal shares a new still from Sardar Udham, Ayushmann Khurrana is impressed

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who will soon be seen playing the role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in the biopic titled Sardar Udham, recently shared a new still from the movie.

The black-and-white collage features the freedom fighter performing langar seva and Vicky attempting to recreate the moment.

Sharing the collage, Vicky Kaushal wrote on Instagram, “1938, Shepherd’s Bush Gurudwara, London. Udham Singh (left) at langar seva. On the right, the meticulous craftsmanship of Shoojit da and team in recreating the moment for #SardarUdham.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The picture post was quickly flooded with positive reactions from Vicky’s colleagues as well as fans. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Wow.” Sardar Udham actor Amol Parashar responded with fire emojis in the comments section. Excited fans expressed how eagerly they were waiting to see Vicky take on this iconic character.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is based on Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film will premiere on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.