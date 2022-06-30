Vicky Kaushal shares a candid moment with Gulzar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao react

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal got to spend some time with the celebrated filmmaker, poet and lyricist Gulzar. From the picture of their meeting that Kaushal shared on social media, it seems the actor had a great time.

In the photo, Kaushal and Gulzar are sharing a candid moment. The two are smiling while having a conversation. In the caption, the Uri star also tagged Gulzar’s daughter and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

As Vicky Kaushal shared the photo, many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Tripti Dimri wrote, “Whatttt 😍😍😍.” Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “Yaaaaar🥺🤍”. Rajkummar Rao found the photo sweet as he wrote, “So Sweet ❤️.”

Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s next movie titled Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film marks the second collaboration between Meghna and Kaushal after the 2019 film Raazi.

The actor had announced the movie in 2019. Sharing his first look from the film, he wrote, “I feel honoured, emotional, and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala.”

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. While Malhotra will play Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, Shaikh will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.