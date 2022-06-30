scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Vicky Kaushal shares a candid moment with Gulzar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao react

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, got to spend some time with legendary lyricist Gulzar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 8:51:46 pm
vicky kaushal gulzarVicky Kaushal recently met Gulzar. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal got to spend some time with the celebrated filmmaker, poet and lyricist Gulzar. From the picture of their meeting that Kaushal shared on social media, it seems the actor had a great time.

In the photo, Kaushal and Gulzar are sharing a candid moment. The two are smiling while having a conversation. In the caption, the Uri star also tagged Gulzar’s daughter and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

Also read |When Gulzar gave Jimmy Sheirgill two orange candies for giving a good shot: ‘I wish I could have preserved them’

As Vicky Kaushal shared the photo, many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Tripti Dimri wrote, “Whatttt 😍😍😍.” Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “Yaaaaar🥺🤍”. Rajkummar Rao found the photo sweet as he wrote, “So Sweet ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s next movie titled Sam Bahadur. It is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film marks the second collaboration between Meghna and Kaushal after the 2019 film Raazi.

Also read |Meghna on Gulzar: As a single parent, Papi centred his life around me

The actor had announced the movie in 2019. Sharing his first look from the film, he wrote, “I feel honoured, emotional, and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. While Malhotra will play Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, Shaikh will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show is on tour and loving it
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement