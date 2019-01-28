Inside Umang 2019: Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh perform for Mumbai Police

From Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, Umang 2019 was all about fun and unforgettable moments. Here is a sneak peek at what happened during Mumbai Police’s annual charity show:

Vicky Kaushal kept the josh quite high at Umang 2019. At the event organised to honour and appreciate efforts of Mumbai Police, Kaushal performed on his recent hit tracks and showed off his dancing skills. Needless to say, the question “How’s the josh?” from his recent release Uri: The Surgical Strike made it to the performance as well.

Soon, the actor was joined by Taapsee Pannu and the two danced on “Daryaa” and “Grey Wala Shade” from Manmarziyaan.

The madness quotient went a notch up with Ranveer Singh. The actor’s performance was full of energy.

We saw him taking over the stage as Simmba in videos shared by fan pages.

He even thanked Rohit Shetty for giving him a blockbuster and narrated how his wife Deepika Padukon sings “Aaya police” when he is back home.

Later, Rohit Shetty Picturez donated Rs 51 lakh from the profit of Simmba to Mumbai Police Foundation. Rohit Shetty along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh handed over the cheque.

Kai Po Che stars Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput were seen bonding.

Shraddha Kapoor posted her look for Umang 2019.

Sara Ali Khan performed on stage for the first time. She danced to “Aankh Marey” from Simmba.

Madhur Bhandarkar also clicked a photo with Sara Ali Khan.

Katrina Kaif looked glamourous as she took over the stage as Suraiyya.

Tabu, Karisma Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar were caught in a candid moment by the photographers.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty shared a boomerang on Instagram. Shilpa captioned the post as, “Sisters #twinning in shararas…. dancing to @shamitashetty_official song…sharara sharara.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and other Bollywood celebrities also marked their presence at the event.