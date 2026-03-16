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Vicky Kaushal’s ‘scripted’ proposal to Katrina Kaif came true in life; had asked her to marry a ‘nice Vicky Kaushal’
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2018 edition of the awards, when Vicky Kaushal jokingly 'proposed' to Katrina Kaif long before the two began dating.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One memorable moment came at the 2018 Screen Awards, when Vicky Kaushal jokingly “proposed” to Katrina Kaif, years before the two actually began dating.
After receiving the Real Star Award (Female), Katrina was leaving the stage when Vicky stopped her in her tracks. Jokingly turning on the charm, he asked if she would consider marrying a “nice Vicky Kaushal.” Since it was wedding season, he added, he thought he might as well pop the question.
When Katrina asked what the question was, Vicky quipped, “Mujhse shaadi karoge? (Will you marry me?),” to which she laughed and replied, “Himmat nahi hai (I don’t have the courage).”
The moment prompted a funny reaction from Salman Khan, who pretended to faint and rested his head on his sister Alvira’s shoulder before breaking into a smile and applauding the act. Katrina Kaif was not dating Salman in 2018. Although the two had previously been in a relationship, it reportedly ended around 2009-2010. By 2018, they were strictly friends and colleagues who had worked together on films such as Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.
Years later, Vicky Kaushal clarified that the “Mujhse shaadi karoge?” line was part of a scripted gag for the show. He revealed that he was supposed to ask the same question to every actress who came on stage that night, but it was his interaction with Katrina Kaif that ended up grabbing the most attention.
See Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s video here:
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Interestingly, what began as a playful on-stage moment eventually turned into a real-life love story. As fate would have it, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fell in love and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021, making that old awards show clip even more memorable for fans.
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