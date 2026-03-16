Vicky Kaushal’s ‘scripted’ proposal to Katrina Kaif came true in life; had asked her to marry a ‘nice Vicky Kaushal’

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One memorable moment came at the 2018 Screen Awards, when Vicky Kaushal jokingly “proposed” to Katrina Kaif, years before the two actually began dating.

After receiving the Real Star Award (Female), Katrina was leaving the stage when Vicky stopped her in her tracks. Jokingly turning on the charm, he asked if she would consider marrying a “nice Vicky Kaushal.” Since it was wedding season, he added, he thought he might as well pop the question.