Vicky Kaushal says with Govinda Naam Mera he finally bagged a film where he didn’t have to cry: ‘Iss film mein dukh khatam ho gaya’

Vicky Kaushal is a relieved man as his much-loved on-screen sorrow has finally come to an end. The actor, who has largely played intense characters, credits his upcoming comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera for giving him an opportunity to break free and not cry on screen.

Before Vicky tasted mainstream success with hits like Uri, Sanju and Raazi, the actor was known for his breakout role in the 2015 drama Masaan. The film’s dialogue “Ye dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota (Why doesn’t this sorrow end?)” has over the years become a pop culture talking point.

At the trailer launch of Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal credited director Shashank Khaitan and producer Karan Johar for imagining him in a comedy thriller.

“A year before I heard the narration, Shashank had told me he’s writing something ‘paagal’ (wild) with me in mind. I knew nothing apart from this. He later narrated the story.

“I was hungry to do a film where I didn’t have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering has finally ended). I was very happy,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal added that his relatives would often praise his performances, but with one constant complaint: That he doesn’t sing or dance in his films. Vicky said with Govinda Naam Mera, they finally can watch a masala film featuring him.

“Whenever I would meet my maasis or chachas (uncle and aunts) in Punjab, they’d say after every film, ‘bohot achchi acting ki hai lekin naach-gana kab karega tu? (You’ve acted very well, but when will you do a song and dance film?)’ So finally, that film came!”

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Vicky Kaushal said him and director Shashank Khaitan—known for directing films like Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania—go a long way and recalled the early days of their career when they used to do theater together.

“We did a play of Nasser sahab, where he was the lead actor and I had a small part. We had been wanting to collaborate as a director-actor and I’m so happy that he even thought of me in this part because I didn’t know one could think of me in a role like this. Due to his and Karan’s confidence, I got the confidence to play Govinda,” he concluded.