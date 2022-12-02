Vicky Kaushal says wife Katrina Kaif has ‘lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema’: ‘She gives me very specific, constructive feedback’

Vicky Kaushal is excited to show off his dancing skills in her upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. The actor who has chosen intense and tortured roles till now and has performances like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham and Raazi on his repertoire. The actor is happy to take a dip in the mainstream masala with the new film.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about how his wife and actor Katrina Kaif guided him through his dance rehearsals and gave him “specific and constructive feedback.”

When asked if he discusses his films with Katrina and if she gave him and tips on dancing, he said, “Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. Actually she comes up with… She’s not like, ‘yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai‘, she’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give.”

“She knows how it comes across to camera, what to do and not to do. So, I’d take a lot of guidance from her and she’d actually help me a lot. She gives very constructive feedback, ask me to put strength in it, take your chin up… She knows a lot about lighting, Katrina and dancing is one. I regularly show her my rehearsal videos and she’s given me a lot of input, that always happens,” he adds.

Govinda Naam Mera is Vicky’s first out and out masala film, and he says he was “hungry to dance a lot in a film,” an opportunity he’s not yet got in his decade long career as an actor.

On being asked how he picks his films as he now has done a good mix of serious, romantic and comedy roles. He says, “I pick films from the perspective of audience. So my first thought is that will I enjoy watching this, that’s the first instinct I follow. Once that box is ticked, I ask myself if I’ve done something like this before or not, would I be able to explore something new inside me, will I be able to show something different to the audience, something that I’ve still kept away from them. If these boxes are ticked then I’m very happy. I know that I have a lot more to show audience and entertainment them. At the same time it is not necessary for me to show all of it in the same film, so it is nice if I can show my serious side in some films, action side in some films, and comic in some films.”

About finally being able to put on his dancing shoes in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera, he says, “I really was hungry to dance a lot in a film, which I didn’t get an opportunity to do so far. So when Govinda Naam Mera came my way, it just happened that the nature of the character is that he is a background dancer, his name is Govinda, so all of it allows me to extend myself in that space. It gives me an opportunity to go free in the dancing part and to do comedy, we got to explore that a lot. I’m really excited for people to see this side of me as an actor. Pepe would keep asking me ‘tu naach gaanaa kab karega? Tu lighthearted kab karega, comedy kab karega?’ So this is that film, I’ve my fingers crossed to see ‘fun vikcy’ ka response kaisa aataa hai?”